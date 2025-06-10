Aamir Khan also shared the positive qualities of his son Junaid, "He has a very rare ability - he becomes the character. That goes beyond skill. He makes you believe he's that person. He's used none of my help ever. He still doesn't have a car as we speak. He wants to make his own career."

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made his acting debut in the 2024 Netflix historical drama film Maharaj, in which he portrayed the late social reformer Karsandas Mulji. Earlier this year, he had his first theatrical release Loveyapa, a romantic comedy in which he was paired opposite Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. An official remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster comedy Love Today, th 2025 release Loveyapa bombed at the box office. In a recent interview, Aamir talked about his son's performance in both the films.

Talking to News18, the Lagaan actor said, "I think he’s a pretty good actor. I’m really proud of the fact that he’s done his job really well in both films. When I saw Maharaj, I felt I was watching Karsan. That sincerity and innocence he brought to the role was really beautiful. His second film, he plays a very Harami character. That’s not his personality at all, but even that he pulled off really well."

Aamir further shared the positive qualities of Junaid as he added, "He has a very rare ability – he becomes the character. That goes beyond skill. He makes you believe he’s that person. He’s used none of my help ever. He still doesn’t have a car as we speak. He wants to make his own career." Talking about Junaid's early days in Bollywood, the Rang De Basanti actor stated, "He was visiting studios and casting directors, auditioning without anyone knowing who he was. His photo wasn’t out anywhere. He auditioned for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy and other projects. The first film he got through auditions was Maharaj."

Concluding his thoughts about his son, Aamir revealed his son's weaknesses and said, "He doesn’t know how to give interviews. He’s too sincere, sometimes says the wrong thing, and people misunderstand him. He’s not your regular Hindi film hero. He can’t dance to save his life."

Junaid will be seen next in the romantic drama Ek Din, which stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Aamir is awaiting the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, which hits theatres on June 20. A spiritual sequel of the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it is directed by RS Prasanna and is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

