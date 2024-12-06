Aamir Khan shared that he wanted to quit acting to spend more time with his family, but his kids helped him to strike a balance between his professional and personal life.

Aamir Khan received the special Honoree Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 5. In an interview before the opening ceremony, the superstar spoke to The Hollywood Reporter India and shared that he had decided to quit the Hindi film industry during Covid-19 and how his kids helped him to recalibrate on his decision.

Aamir said, "I was just sitting at home alone by myself many times during the Covid-19 and it made me realise that I perhaps not spent enough time with my family who I am really close to. I decided that Laal Singh Chaddha will be my last film because I want to be with my family and I really want to make up for lost times." The actor shared that he didn't wish to make any public statement at that time because then people would think it as a promotional stunt for the 2022 film. "I

"I felt it is too bigger a statement and in any case, fans don’t expect my film to come out every year. And after Laal Singh, they will expect my film to come out 2 or 3 years later. When it doesn’t, they will realise like ‘Oh, he is missing somewhere.' But of course, I shared with my family that I want to now stop doing films and just be with my kids, my mum and siblings, people who I love. About 6 to 8 months of that, people who I loved kind of starting feeling claustrophobic and they were like 'we got enough of you'", Aamir further added.

The Dangal actor concluded that it was his kids who made him see the middle path that he can continue to work in films and also make time for his family. "So, in these last 3 years, I have been trying to strike the balance. I try to work till 6 and after that I am with my family. I have more or less stopped working after 6. It is not possible everyday but it is largely that I am able to also give time to my family and to myself. It is going quite well", the superstar concluded.

