Aamir Khan reveals this Pakistani cricketer ruined his wedding with Reena Dutta, it's not Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Imran Khan, but...

Aamir Khan has been giving countless interviews in the past three weeks to promote his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par. In one of these interviews, the superstar revealed how the former Pakistani cricket captain Javed Miandad runied his wedding with Reena Dutta. The Lagaan actor shared that he tied the knot with Reena on the same day when Javed hit the historic last-ball six off Chetan Sharma against India in 1986 at Sharjah. Khan shared that when he later met the Pakistani cricketing legend on a flight, he even hilariously accused him of ruining his wedding.

Talking to The Lallantop, the Rang De Basanti actor said, "Toh 18 April ko hamaari shaadi hui, 1986. Aur yeh wahi din hai jab Javed Miandad ne last ball pe chakka maara tha. Same day hamaari shaadi hui. Hum woh match jeet rahe the. Toh mujhe badi khushi hui yaar ki hum log match bhi jeet rahe hain. Khushi ka din hai aur hum Pakistan ko haraayenge toh aur mazza aayega (So we got married on 18 April, 1986. And this is the same day when Javed Miandad hit a six on the last ball. We got married on the same day. We were winning that match. It was already a big day that we were getting married and now, it will get even bigger if we defeat Pakistan)."

"Main bahut excited tha, par woh last ball pe usne kahan se chakka maar diya yaar. Main bada depressed hua. Baad mein main Javed Miandad se mila bhi tha ek flight pe. Maine unse kaha, 'Aapne meri shaadi barbaad kar di'. He asked, 'Kaise?', I replied, 'Usi din aapne chakka maara tha' (I was very excited, but he hit a six on the last ball. I got very depressed. Later, I also met Javed Miandad on a flight. I told him, 'You ruined my marriage'. He asked, 'How?', I replied, 'You hit a six that day')", Khan concluded.

In 2002, Aamir and Reena divorced each other. They continue to co-parent their two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir had his second marriage with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, which also ended in 2021. Now, Aamir is in a relationship with his girlfiend Gauri Spratt, with whom he keeps making public appearances.

