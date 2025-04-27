Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will clash at the box office with Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer Kuberaa on June 20.

After the Laal Singh Chaddha's box office debacle in 2022, Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after three years with Sitaare Zameen Par. It is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which is the only film helmed by Khan in his career till now. One of the most-awaited films since its announcement, the upcoming sports drama is is directed by RS Prasanna and is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones (Champions in English). Earlier, Sitaare Zameen Par was slated to release on December 25, 2025 coinciding with Christmas, but was pushed ahead.

Now, in his recent interview in which he was also joined by his daughter Ira Khan, Aamir has revealed the release date of his upcoming film. Sitaare Zameen Par will hit cinemas worldwide on June 20. Talking to Pinkvilla, the Rang De Basanti star said, "My next film Sitaare Zameen Par, is coming soon; we’ve decided to release it on June 20. The film is, in a larger sense, about mental health in many ways. When you see my character, you’ll understand what I mean."

When Aamir recently met his China fan club, the actor had shared more details about the film and his character Gulshan. He had said, "I am working on a film now Sitaare Zameen Par which is almost ready. It is the sequel of Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy but the theme is the same."

"My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumb, who is a very sensitive person. In this film my character’s name is Gulshan but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude, politically incorrect and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife, mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems, and the story is how he changes with the film. How these people in the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being", he had further said.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par will clash at the box office with the pan-India film Kuberaa on June 20. A social thriller, Kuberaa features Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and will also release in the dubbed versions in Kannada and Malayalam languages.

