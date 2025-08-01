Aamir Khan reveals learning Marathi at 44, speaks about learning new languages, amid Hindi-Marathi conflict: 'It was a matter of shame that..'

ED summons Anil Ambani over Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case
Amid the Hindi-Marathi conflict, Aamir Khan revealed that he didn't know his Rajyabasha till 44, and admitted that even though Marathi was taught in his school, he didn't pay attention to it.
Amid the Hindi-Marathi conflict, Aamir Khan opened up about learning Marathi in his 40s and the benefits of knowing multiple languages. In the past few months, Maharashtra has been in the news due to the outrage over the perceived dominance of Hindi and the preservation of the Marathi language. The Marathi vs Hindi debate started when Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, two prominent political personalities, united and emphasised giving the Marathi language priority over Hindi in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors also commented on the heated debate, and now Aamir Khan also shared his views on learning multiple languages.
Aamir Khan on the importance of knowing multiple languages
In an interview with IANS, the Laagan actor said, "I feel, whichever field you are in, the more languages you know, the more beneficial it will be. So, it is in your interest to know as many languages as you can. I am a little weak when it comes to languages. It takes me a lot of time to learn a new language."
Aamir Khan says it's a 'shame' that he learnt Marathi in his 40s
The Ghajini actor revealed that he learnt Marathi at 44, and called it a shame for not knowing his Rajyabasha. He said, "When I was around 44, I realised that I do not know the Marathi language - although Marathi is taught in school, I did not pay much attention. I felt that it was a matter of shame that I did not know my Rajyabhasha. Then, I hired a Marathi teacher and I learned Marathi from him. Now, I am able to speak decent Marathi."
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will premiere on his YouTube channel
On Wednesday, July 30, Aamir Khan held a press conference to announce the digital release of his latest superhit, Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir ditched OTT platforms and opted for a pay-per-view module for his latest film. From August 1, you can watch Sitaare Zameen Par on his YouTube channel for Rs 100. The channel will also include other films produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, available to stream.
(With inputs from IANS)