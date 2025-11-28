Aamir Khan REVEALS last film Dharmendra saw before his death was Sunny Deol’s unreleased…: ‘One of his favourite’

Aamir Khan made a big revelation while remembering Dharmendra at a recent film festival. Dharmendra was among the few who had seen Sunny Deol's much-awaited film, and it's not Border 2 or Ramayana.

Aamir Khan has remembered Dharmendra and also revealed that he's fortunate enough to show his upcoming production, led by Sunny Deol. On November 27, Aamir landed in Goa to attend a special session of a film festival. In the session, Aamir admitted missing Dharam's prayer meet in Mumbai, and paid condolence to the action superstar.

Aamir went on to drop an interesting reveal that Dharmendra has already seen Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the action drama starring Sunny Deol and Karan Deol in the leads. For the unversed, Lahore 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan, and he called himself 'fortunate' to spend some time before his demise and get the blessings of Dharmendra. "In fact, Lahore 1947, the film we have made with Sunny, I had the good fortune of showing him the film. So he has seen the film." He further added, “It’s not released yet, of course. But I am so glad he got to see the film. Because this was one of his favourite scripts."

Expressing his grief at missing Dharmendra's prayer meet, he said, "I’m not there in Bombay, but today (November 27) is his prayer meeting, unfortunately. I’m missing it. And I was very close to him because in the last, I would say last one year, I must have met him about 7-8 times. Because I used to really enjoy his company, I used to go and sit with him."

Aamir even recalled Azad spending time with Dharmendra, and added, "One day I took Azad with me, you know, my son. I said I want you to meet someone because Azad has not seen his work, really. But Azad came with me, and we spent a couple of hours with him, and it was really wonderful. You know, Dharamji was not only such a fine actor, but he was a great human being."

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set during the partition, Lahore 1947 revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family. Alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, Lahore 1947 also features Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in prominent roles. The movie is expected to be released in 2026.