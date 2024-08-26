Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan said that though he likes companionship and doesn't like living alone, it would be difficult to marry again at his age of 59.

Aamir Khan's first marriage happened in 1986 when he tied the knot with Reena Dutta. They both share a son named Junaid Khan and a daughter named Ira Khan. After his divorce with Reena in 2002, Aamir remarried in 2005 with Kiran Rao, but separated from her in 2021. They have a son named Azad Rao Khan. In his latest interview, the superstar has shared if he would marry again.

Talking to actress Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast Chapter 2, Aamir expressed that he likes a companionship and needs a partner. When the Chehre actress asked the Dangal actor his take on the institution of marriage and if she should get married, he jokingly said, "I have had two unsuccessful marriages, so don’t ask for marriage advice from me." Aamir then further added, "I don’t like living alone, I need a partner. I am not a loner, I like companionship. I am very close to both my ex-wives Reena and Kiran, we are like one family. Life is unpredictable, so how can we trust it? So marriages working depends from person to person."

On being asked if he plans to get married again, Aamir shared, "I am 59 now, where will I get married again, it seems difficult. I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person."

Aamir was last seen in his production Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2022 drama was the official remake of the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. After Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office, Aamir said that he would like to take a break from acting. The actor will make his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, which he has finished shooting and plans to release by the end of this year on Christmas. However, the official release date of the film hasn't been announced yet.

