Aamir Khan revealed that he went from being a teetotaler to drinking an entire bottle of alcohol in a day after his divorce with his first ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were married for sixteen years and had two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, when they divorced each other in 2002. In a recent interview, the superstar shared how he refused to work and went from being a teetotaler to drinking an entire bottle of alcohol in a day after ending his first marriage.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, the Rang De Basanti actor said, "When Reena and I broke up first time, I was in mourning for almost 2-3 years. I wasn’t working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home, and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot. You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaler. After the split up, I didn’t know what do. I couldn’t sleep at night, and I started drinking. From someone who didn’t drink at all, I went to being someone who drank an entire bottle in a day. Main Devdas tha! (I was like Devdas), exactly Devdas. Someone who is trying to destroy themselves. I did that for 1.5 years. I was in a deep depression."

Khan, who was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, further added, "You and accept how important it was for you. Accept that what was once yours is not there now. Also accept how good it was for you when it was there, and how much you will miss it when it isn’t there anymore."

In 2005, Aamir had his second marriage with Kiran Rao. The couple welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through a surrogate mother in 2011 and separated in 2021. The Dangal actor recently introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt at his 60th birthday celebration and shared that they have been dating for 18 months.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming film is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. Though the release date hasn't been officially announced, Sitaare Zameen Par will hit theatres in summer 2025.