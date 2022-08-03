Search icon
Aamir Khan reveals he left out 'adult scenes' from Forrest Gump in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan has adapted Forrest Gump as per Indian sensibilities, thus he has not included some 'adult scenes from the original.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 cult-classic Forrest Gump. Although Khan has retained the soul of the original intact, he has made one major change as per the Indian sensibilities. The original classic had a few 'adult scenes,' and Khan has refused to retain those in his adaptation. 

During a recent media interaction with Prabhat Khabar, Aamir added that although his film is inspired by the Forrest Gump, they have done some alterations as per the Indian family audience. "Laal Singh Chaddha is majorly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes, we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families." 

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

In another interaction, Aamir opened that after showcasing his film to South's iconic filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, and veterans like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, he had removed a scene after receiving their mutual feedback on a particular scene. Maybe, these legendary artists have mentioned the same sequence. 

While interacting with media in Mumbai, the star even shared his views on #boycottlaalsinghchaddha trend. As per the India Today report, the actor shared his thoughts on the boycott trend and said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.” Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on August 11 with Akshay Kumar's family drama Raksha Bandhan. 

 

