Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying per month

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has rented four apartments in Pali Hill, a posh area in Bandra West, Mumbai. He is paying a monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh for them. This is a temporary arrangement because the building where he owns several homes is going to be redeveloped. The information comes from property documents shared by Zapkey.com.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Aamir owns around 12 flats in Virgo Cooperative Housing Society. Due to redevelopment work starting there, he has to move out for now. The new building is expected to be ultra-luxurious with sea views, and prices may go beyond ₹1 lakh per square foot. Some flats could even cost over ₹100 crore.

The rental agreement is for five years, starting from May 2025 and ending in May 2030. There is a 45-month lock-in period. The lease was officially registered on May 20, 2025. The documents say that Aamir paid more than ₹4 lakh as stamp duty and ₹2,000 as registration charges. The security deposit for the four flats is over ₹1.46 crore, and the rent will increase by 5 per cent every year.

These apartments are in a high-end building named Wilnomona, located just 750 metres away from Puja Casa — the current temporary home of Shah Rukh Khan and his family while their famous bungalow Mannat is being renovated.

Bandra West remains a top favourite for Bollywood stars. Along with Aamir and Shah Rukh, many other celebrities live in the area, including Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the legendary Rekha. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also expected to shift into their new flat in the same neighbourhood.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned over ₹165 crore at the Indian box office. The film, directed by RS Prasanna, marked Aamir’s comeback to cinema after nearly three years. Genelia Deshmukh also played an important role in it.

Reports say that Aamir is now getting ready to play Dadasaheb Phalke — the father of Indian cinema — in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He is also expected to attend the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the Chief Guest.

Apart from acting, Aamir will also be producing Lahore 1947, a film starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.