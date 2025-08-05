Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after Trump's THIS move, says 'result of...'

Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying per month

Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended

Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Apple CEO Tim Cook defies Donald Trump's criticism of India's iPhone production for US market, says 'there hasn't been...'

PM Modi to address NDA meet ahead of Vice-President’s election nominations: Know key agenda

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet reveals how her father's advice at age 15 changed her life: 'You should be fearless but...'

‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help

UP floods: Heavy rains hit 17 districts, over 350 houses damaged, thousands of families displaced; check details

Meet woman, who left high-paying NASA job to crack UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR..., her name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet reveals how her father's advice at age 15 changed her life: 'You should be fearless but...'

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet reveals how her father's advice at age 15 changed her

‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help

‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra reveals she asked Ravi Kishan to..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying per month

Aamir Khan reportedly owns around 12 flats in the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society. Due to redevelopment work starting there, he has to move out for now.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 10:31 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying per month
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has rented four apartments in Pali Hill, a posh area in Bandra West, Mumbai. He is paying a monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh for them. This is a temporary arrangement because the building where he owns several homes is going to be redeveloped. The information comes from property documents shared by Zapkey.com.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Aamir owns around 12 flats in Virgo Cooperative Housing Society. Due to redevelopment work starting there, he has to move out for now. The new building is expected to be ultra-luxurious with sea views, and prices may go beyond ₹1 lakh per square foot. Some flats could even cost over ₹100 crore.

The rental agreement is for five years, starting from May 2025 and ending in May 2030. There is a 45-month lock-in period. The lease was officially registered on May 20, 2025. The documents say that Aamir paid more than ₹4 lakh as stamp duty and ₹2,000 as registration charges. The security deposit for the four flats is over ₹1.46 crore, and the rent will increase by 5 per cent every year.

These apartments are in a high-end building named Wilnomona, located just 750 metres away from Puja Casa — the current temporary home of Shah Rukh Khan and his family while their famous bungalow Mannat is being renovated.

Bandra West remains a top favourite for Bollywood stars. Along with Aamir and Shah Rukh, many other celebrities live in the area, including Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the legendary Rekha. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also expected to shift into their new flat in the same neighbourhood.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned over ₹165 crore at the Indian box office. The film, directed by RS Prasanna, marked Aamir’s comeback to cinema after nearly three years. Genelia Deshmukh also played an important role in it.

Reports say that Aamir is now getting ready to play Dadasaheb Phalke — the father of Indian cinema — in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He is also expected to attend the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the Chief Guest.

Apart from acting, Aamir will also be producing Lahore 1947, a film starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident
South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know ho
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s
Meet West Indies batter who becomes first-ever player in T20Is history to...
Meet West Indies batter who becomes first-ever player in T20Is history to...
Amarnath Yatra 2025 called off early, over 4.1 lakh devotees complete pilgrimage
Amarnath Yatra cut short by a week, over 4.1 lakh devotees complete pilgrimage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE