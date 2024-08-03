Aamir Khan refused this film as he wanted to play lead character; movie became blockbuster, earned over Rs 500 crore

Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Bollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan refused this film as he wanted to play lead character; movie became blockbuster, earned over Rs 500 crore

Aamir Khan was offered Sunil Dutt's role in Sanju, but he declined the Rajkumar Hirani film saying he wanted to do Sanjay Dutt's role, which had already been grabbed by Ranbir Kapoor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Aug 03, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

Aamir Khan refused this film as he wanted to play lead character; movie became blockbuster, earned over Rs 500 crore
A still from Sanju
After directing Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Rajkumar Hirani wanted to make a biopic on the interesting life of the Bollywood actor. Thus, he decided to make Sanju and chose Ranbir Kapoor to play the titular protagonist. The 2018 film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna, Boman Irani, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Paresh Rawal portrayed the late actor and Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt in Sanju. But before Paresh Rawal came on board, Rajkumar Hirani had offered Sunil Dutt's role to Aamir Khan, with whom he had worked in two blockbusters - 3 Idiots and PK. Aamir refused the film as he wanted to play the lead character of Sanjay Dutt.

In a media interaction in March 2018, Aamir Khan had said, "He (Hirani) approached me with the script and I loved it. He wanted me to play Dutt saab's role. It is a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship. But Sanju's role is unbelievable. So as an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay Dutt's role is so wonderful that it won my heart. So in this film I can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt's, which of course I cannot do because Ranbir (Kapoor) is playing it. So, do not offer me anything."

Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju

Even though Sanju received mixed reviews from critics, the film became a blockbuster. It emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018 with the net domestic collections of Rs 342.57 crore and the worldwide gross collections of Rs 588.50 crore, as per the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal earned immense praise and acclaim for their excellent performances and even won several Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards in 2019.

READ | Meet Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Ghelani, played by Vicky Kaushal in Sanju, works with Ratan Tata for...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
