Headlines

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

5 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue during monsoon

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

Most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Aamir Khan explained why Bollywood artistes couldn't help the late art director Nitin Desai in his financial crisis. He even opened up about the low turnout of celebrities at Nitin Desai's funeral.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood's renowned art director Nitin Desai's demise has left the film fraternity shocked. On Friday, the funeral of Nitin Desai happened in Karjat, and it was attended by a few celebrities. Actors Aamir Khan, Sonali Kulkarni, Subodh Bhave, Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Rishi, and director Ashutosh Gowariker were among the attendees. 

After the funeral procession, reporters approached Aamir for a sound byte. At first, he expressed his grief over the loss of a talented art director. Aamir and Nitin have worked in Lagaan. While interacting with the media, Aamir said, "This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can't believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad...We have lost someone who was very talented."

Then the reporters asked Aamir Khan why Bollywood didn't help Nitin with his financial troubles. The actor replied that no one knew about it, "Kisi ko pata hi nahi tha." Then he was asked to share his views on the low turnout of artistes at Nitin Desai's funeral, Khan said, "Shayad kuch log nahi aa paaye hoge, alag wajah se. I am sure sabke dil mein unke liye ek bahut hi khaas jagah hai. Unki family ko main dhairya rakhne ko kahuga (Maybe some people could not attend for some reason. I am sure he has a special place in everyone's heart. I would offer my condolences to his family)."

Nitin Desai's demise

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Bollywood art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning of August 2. The veteran art director was found hanging. He was 58 years old. As per an E-Times report, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death. The case is being investigated right now. The art director had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Conjunctivitis: Can wearing dark glasses prevent eye flu from spreading?

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

Barrier-less toll system to be rolled out soon as Centre aims to reduce waiting time at plazas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE