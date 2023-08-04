Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Aamir Khan explained why Bollywood artistes couldn't help the late art director Nitin Desai in his financial crisis. He even opened up about the low turnout of celebrities at Nitin Desai's funeral.

Bollywood's renowned art director Nitin Desai's demise has left the film fraternity shocked. On Friday, the funeral of Nitin Desai happened in Karjat, and it was attended by a few celebrities. Actors Aamir Khan, Sonali Kulkarni, Subodh Bhave, Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Rishi, and director Ashutosh Gowariker were among the attendees.

After the funeral procession, reporters approached Aamir for a sound byte. At first, he expressed his grief over the loss of a talented art director. Aamir and Nitin have worked in Lagaan. While interacting with the media, Aamir said, "This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can't believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad...We have lost someone who was very talented."

Then the reporters asked Aamir Khan why Bollywood didn't help Nitin with his financial troubles. The actor replied that no one knew about it, "Kisi ko pata hi nahi tha." Then he was asked to share his views on the low turnout of artistes at Nitin Desai's funeral, Khan said, "Shayad kuch log nahi aa paaye hoge, alag wajah se. I am sure sabke dil mein unke liye ek bahut hi khaas jagah hai. Unki family ko main dhairya rakhne ko kahuga (Maybe some people could not attend for some reason. I am sure he has a special place in everyone's heart. I would offer my condolences to his family)."

Nitin Desai's demise

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Bollywood art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning of August 2. The veteran art director was found hanging. He was 58 years old. As per an E-Times report, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death. The case is being investigated right now. The art director had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week.