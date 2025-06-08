Aamir Khan openly admitted that Laapataa Ladies would have worked theatrically if it hadn't been released on Netflix, eight weeks after the big screen release.

Aamir Khan has reacted to the theatrical failure of his last production, Laapataa Ladies. Kiran Rao's directorial starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastva, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan, was one of the most loved movies of 2024. It got huge critical acclaim and positive word-of-mouth. However, the film underperformed in cinemas, becoming a theatrical flop.

Months after the release, Aamir broke the silence on the theatrical business of Laapataa Ladies, and he stated that the film would have worked in cinemas if it hadn't had an OTT release eight weeks after the theatres. In an interview with News18, Aamir admitted that box office numbers are always a better yardstick for a film than critical acclaim. "Ultimately, it’s the box office that gives you a very definite yardstick," The Ghajini actor added that reviews are subjective, "Some people like a film, some don’t. But the box office is unemotional. It clearly tells you how much a film has earned, and it’s a fairly accurate measure. Unless there’s a specific reason a film didn’t do well, box office performance reflects how much a film is loved," he said.

Speaking about Laapataa Ladies, Aamir said that the film would have earned good money if it hadn't been dropped on Netflix, eight weeks after theatres. "For example, I believe Laapataa Ladies would have done really well in theatres if it hadn’t premiered on Netflix just eight weeks later. The word of mouth was so strong. According to me, if it hadn’t gone to Netflix so soon, it would have been a huge success."

For the unversed, Aamir will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. This slice-of-life sports drama is the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par. The upcoming movie is the official remake of Champions, and it marks Khan's comeback after Laal Singh Chaddha's debacle. Sitaare Zameen Par will release in cinemas on June 20.