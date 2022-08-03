Aamir Khan reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha's box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan/File photo

This Raksha Bandhan will see a mega clash at the box office between two superstars Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. With Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshan Bandhan slated for a release on the same day, August 11, it will be a treat for cine-lovers. However, it will also be interesting to see which film fares better than the other at the box office since both Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay's Raksha Bandhan are catering to a similar audience.

Meanwhile, talking about the clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan which is directed by Anand L Rai, Aamir Khan who recently spoke to reporters in Mumbai, said, "I hope both the films do well. I have seen the trailer of Raksha Bandhan and I really liked it. I was asking do we make films that are relevant. Here is a film that is relevant. It is a film of a common man who does have problems of economic issues."

Aamir Khan added, "I am hoping the film is well made, but certainly, it is a topic which is relevant to us. I am sure it'll do well and I hope it does well. I hope our film (Laal Singh Chaddha) also does well."

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it is directed by Advait Chandan. The film will mark Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after four years. He was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.