HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Laapataa Ladies has been directed by Kiran Rao and produced by her ex-husband and superstar Aamir Khan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 07:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'
Aamir Khan at Laapataa Ladies screening
Featuring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles, Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2025. The light-hearted satire on patriarchy is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan.

Reacting to the film's selection as India's Oscars entry, Aamir said, "We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy."

Kiran Rao was married to Aamir Khan for 15 years from 2006 to 2021. She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat, the 2011 drama centered around people from different walks of life in Mumbai. Laapataa Ladies, which was released in March 2024, is her comeback to direction after 13 years. It is a heartwarming and empowering take on two brides in rural India in 2001 who accidently get swapped during a train journey. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. The film began streaming on Netflix from April 26 this year.

No Indian entry has been nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars since the Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan in 2002. Only two other films have previously made it to the final five and they are the Nargis-starrer Mother India and Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay.

