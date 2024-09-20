This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

Aamir Khan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The film went on to earn four National Film Awards and was even sent as India's official entry to Oscars.

Headlined by Aamir Khan, the coming-of-age socio-political drama Rang De Basanti is one of the most culturally significant and critically acclaimed films in the history of Indian cinema. The film also featured Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Om Puri, and Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles. To assemble such a huge cast was quite a difficult task for director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He was even rejected by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, whom he wanted to cast as Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod and Karan Singhania.

Speaking to IANS, Mehra had said, "Yes, we underwent several changes. It had to be that way. It is a huge ensemble cast and I needed each actor for nine months. Hrithik Roshan was spoken to for Karan's role. He loved the script but didn't have the time. Shah Rukh was approached for Ajay Rathod's role. I pursued him for a while. But the dates didn't work out. With Shah Rukh, you don't question too much. We share a healthy relationship." Eventually, R Madhavan and Siddharth, in his Bollywood debut, played Ajay and Karan.

Rang De Basanti went on to win the hearts of the audiences. Made in just Rs 28 crore, the Aamir Khan-starrer earned Rs 53 crore net in India and grossed Rs 97 crore worldwide. It also won four National Awards for Best Male Playback Singer to Naresh Iyer for Roobaroo, Best Editing to PS Bharathi, Best Audiography to Nakul Kamre, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment to producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Released on 26 January 2006 concinding with the Republic Day, Rang De Basanti was chosen as India's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 79th Academy Awards or the Oscars, but it failed to earn the nomination. Its soundtrack is also considered to be among AR Rahman's finest works with memorable songs such as Masti Ki Paathshaala, Khalbali, Luka Chuppi, Roobaroo, Tu Bin Bataye, and the title track Rang De Basanti.

