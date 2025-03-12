The latest Dream11 ad featuring the two superstars and Indian cricketers has taken the internet by storm.

On Wednesday, March 12, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram, and shared the latest Dream11 ad featuring her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor, and superstar Aamir Khan, along with cricketers of the Indian national cricket team including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The video starts off with Rishabh Pant requesting Aamir for an autograph from Ranbir Kapoor. Aamir approaches Ranbir, and lavishes praise on him in front of Rishabh Pant, however, he wrongly addresses him as Ranbir Singh. This throws Ranbir off the handle, and what follows is a chain of hysterical events and dialogues between the film stars and cricketers. The video also references a dialogue from Animal as Ranbir says, "Sunaayi de raha hai behra nahi hoon main", to which Aamir says, "Let’s settle it on field", before he proposes the idea of Ranbir11 and Aamir11 on the Dream11 fantasy sports platform app.

The advertisement has already gone viral on social media. Reacting to the same, one netizen wrote, "This is freaking brilliant. It's so refreshing to see engaging and funny ads. Whoever is writing these, please write a movie or something", while another added, "This is Multiverse of Madness." "This ad will break the internet", read another comment.

This commercial is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Nitesh has previously directed Aamir in the 2016 sports drama Dangal, that grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide and still remains the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film also featured Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Tiwari is directing Ranbir in the mythological epic Ramayana, in which the superstar will be seen playing Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi and Yash will be seen as Sita and Ravana in the highly-awaited films. Ramayana is being made in two parts with Part 1 and Part 2 slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respecively.