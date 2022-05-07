Aamir Khan-Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu's film? Director reacts

Aamir Khan-Anurag Basu-Ranbir Kapoor

A few days ago, a news portal reported that Barfi director Anurag Basu is directing a film for Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, under Khan's production. It was also said that the film will be 'high on VFX.' However, Basu has put all the rumours to the rest and issued a clarification on the same.

On Saturday, Anurag tweeted dismissing the rumour and said, "Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true!"

Here's Anurag's tweet

Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) May 7, 2022

Anurag has collaborated with Ranbir for 2012's blockbuster Barfi, and 2016's dud Jagga Jasoos. On the other side, Ranbir made a cameo in Aamir Khan starrer PK, and they have shared screen space for the film's final scene. This collaboration could have been a treat to the actors' fans.

READ: Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool time in black swimwear, grooves to Aamir Khan's song

Aamir Khan has recently released his own podcast, Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan. The actor is leaving no chance to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which will also star Kareena Kapoor. Aamir Khan, who is known for his creative bent of mind when it comes to film marketing and promotions, this time has another idea up his sleeve for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is all set to release his first podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan. The move will allow Aamir to communicate and connect with the audience as he will discuss Laal Singh Chaddha, behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set, and other intriguing Laal Singh Chaddha stories.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. The film will hit big screens on September 9.