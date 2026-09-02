FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel? Rajkumar Hirani drops major update

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel?

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Chloroquine becomes killer! Seven-year-old student dies, 52 others hospitalised after taking anti-Malaria tablet

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Chloroquine becomes killer! Seven-year-old student dies

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 children die days after waterfall bath, contaminated water suspected; probe underway

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 children die days after waterfall bath

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel? Rajkumar Hirani drops major update

Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that the original cast of 3 Idiots will return for the sequel, but said the film will only be made once the script is finalised.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel? Rajkumar Hirani drops major update
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajkumar Hirani has shared a big update on the much-awaited sequel to 3 Idiots. The filmmaker has confirmed that the original cast will remain the same, although the story is still being written. Speaking to ANI, Hirani said the team was currently working on the script and would only move ahead with the project once they were fully satisfied with the story.

"Kahani likhi jaa rahi hai (Story is being written); we are still writing. Once it reaches the right point, then we will talk about it. Abhi toh (Right now) we are still writing. Casting will be the same."

3 Idiots sequel will be set 20 years later

Hirani also revealed an interesting detail about the possible storyline of 3 Idiots 2. The filmmaker said that the team was initially working on an entirely different story. However, they later realised that the plot could fit into the lives of the characters from 3 Idiots.

"We were writing another story, and then it felt like the story we had written would fit into this second part," Hirani said. Unlike the original film, the sequel will reportedly not revisit the characters' college days. Instead, it will explore what happened in their lives around 20 years later.

"It's not about the students; it's about 20 years later ab kya hota hai unki life main. (It’s not about the students; it’s about what happens in their lives 20 years later.)"

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi to return?

While Hirani did not individually name the actors while discussing the sequel, he confirmed that the casting would remain the same. The original 3 Idiots featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi as the three friends, with Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani playing important roles.

The confirmation has raised hopes that the audience may once again see the original cast return for the sequel.

3 Idiots 2 not officially confirmed yet

Despite the major update, Hirani made it clear that the project is still in the writing stage. The sequel will only move forward once the story reaches a stage that satisfies him and his team.

Hirani also recalled his experience of making Lage Raho Munna Bhai, saying that even Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was not initially planned as a franchise.

"Munna Bhai ka bhi jab sequel banaya tha, voh koi intention nahi tha banaen ka. Agar aap uss waqt ko yaad kare toh uss time par belief was that sequels don’t work. Pehle jitne sequels bane the kabhi nahi chale," he said.

For now, fans will have to wait for Hirani to complete the script and officially announce whether 3 Idiots 2 will finally bring Rancho, Farhan and Raju back together.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Premanand Maharaj warns Hanuman Ansh makers, says ‘creative freedom’ cannot distort Neem Karoli Baba’s life
Premanand Maharaj warns Hanuman Ansh makers
Delhi tightens bus safety after minor’s rape: GPS, panic buttons, what are the new rules?
Delhi tightens bus safety after minor’s rape: What are the new rules?
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel? Rajkumar Hirani drops major update
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi back for 3 Idiots sequel?
Nepal Floods: PM Balen Shah seeks climate compensation from India, China, US, likely to raise issue at UNGA meet
Nepal Floods: PM Balen Shah seeks climate compensation from India ,China and US
BCCI calls review meeting with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar; overseas form, Hardik’s WC 2027 fitness on agenda
BCCI calls review meeting with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement