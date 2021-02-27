Aamir Khan praises Elli AvrRam for 'Fidaai' music video, says 'she is out of the world'

On the work front, Aamir's next is 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks Hollywood flick 'Forrest Gump'.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday took to his Instagram Story to shower praise on actor-dancer Elli AvrRam who is basking in the success of her recently released music video 'Fidaai' featuring choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan.

Composed and crooned by Rahul Jain, the lyrics of the track have been written by Amit Lakhani. The song begins with a heartbroken Salman, recalling good ol' days his ladylove Elli. Then a dance sequence follows and we see both Salman and Elli showcase their talent.

While Salman is a professional dancer and Elli too has been part of several dancer numbers, their flawless performance will leave you spellbound. The rest of the song lays the ground for a story, which will continue in the second part.

Meanwhile, after watching the music video, Aamir Khan praised Elli for her dancing skills and the entire team of 'Fidaai' for the beautiful song.

Soon after, Elli reshared Aamir's Insta story and wrote how much Aamir praising her, meant to her.

Recently, Aamir had put the shooting of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on hold to go to Jaipur to shoot for a special song for his over two-decade-long friend Amin Hajee's debut film 'Koi Jaane Na'. In a leaked video, Aamir was seen matching steps with Elli.

In the viral clip, Aamir and Elli were seen grooving on the film's set while giving a take. While Aamir was seen wearing a blazer, Elli danced donning a shimmery silver number.

In the meantime, Elli expressed how blessed she was for having the opportunity to work with Aamir. She took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos with Aamir Khan thanking him for "being him". She captioned her post, "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan thank you for being you."

On the work front, Aamir's next is 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks Hollywood flick 'Forrest Gump'. Besides Aamir, it will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.