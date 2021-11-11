Aamir Khan poses with his young fans, video is sure to melt your heart

Small gestures can make a big difference in someone’s life, can make anyone smile. Something similar has been seen done by popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday. The actor made a kid happy after agreeing to pose with him for a picture.

Aamira Khan, who was spotted outside his daughter Ira Khan’s office in Mumbai, left a young boy, probably his fan, happy after getting clicked with him. The mother of the kid requested the actor to click a picture with him when he was about to leave. The video shows Aamir calling the boy after accepting his mother’s request.

However, what left everyone touched is that the boy kept laughing as Aamir stood near him. The actor patted the kid on his shoulder, stroked his hair, and then left. The ‘Dangal’ actor was wearing a mustard colour T-shirt and black pants. He is often spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi, he was seen flashing the thumbs-up sign last month.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also features Kareena Kapoor. Advait Chandan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’, will be the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

According to Hindustan Times, in a video that was shared by one of his fan clubs, Aamir had said, “Forrest Gump begins with a feather, the feather comes floating down from the sky and it goes over people’s shoulders and drives over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there, and Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film.”