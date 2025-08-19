Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan pays emotional tribute to 3 Idiots co-star Achyut Potdar, calls him 'amazing actor': 'I am very saddened to...'

Aamir Khan, along with several Bollywood artistes mourned the demise of veteran actor Achyut Potdar who left for heavenly abode at 91.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 09:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aamir Khan pays emotional tribute to 3 Idiots co-star Achyut Potdar, calls him 'amazing actor': 'I am very saddened to...'
Aamir Khan has expressed his grief on the passing of his '3 Idiots' co-star Achyut Potdar, calling him 'an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague' His home banner, Aamir Khan Productions, penned a sincere note on their official Instagram handle saying: "I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji's passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you, Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Director Hansal Mehta also remembered the veteran actor with a lot of love and warmth. Taking to his official X account, Mehta penned: “I was a fan of his character as Jaggu Dada’s father. The line ‘Ae Jaggu’ from Angaar made me his permanent fan. It was a privilege to have directed him in my directorial debut, Jayate. He played a professional medical witness. Amazing timing and a super caustic sense of humour. Go well, Achyut.”

Actor Jackie Shroff, who shared screen space with Potdar in many films, also treated the netizens with an unseen photo with him and wrote, “This pic with Achyut ji will always be in my heart."

Director Sudhir Mishra added, "Great Actor. Terrific person. Was a regular with Saeed Mirza. Remember seeing him in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa kyon Aata hai. A world and its citizens are slowly disappearing."

Achyut Potdar left for the heavenly abode on Monday at the age of 91 at his home in Thane, Mumbai, after battling several health issues. During his tenure, Potdar has acted in more than 125 films across Hindi and Marathi, including Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2, and Ventilator.

Before that, Potdar served in the Indian Armed Forces. He was also an employee with the Indian Oil Company. However, his passion for acting finally drew him to films and television in the 1980s, leading to a celebrated career spanning more than four decades.

