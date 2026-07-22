Aamir Khan parts ways with Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences with Rahul Mody: Report

Aamir Khan has reportedly parted ways with the Ashneer Grover biopic after alleged creative differences with director Rahul Mody.

Aamir Khan has reportedly exited the upcoming biopic based on entrepreneur and former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

The actor was earlier reported to be collaborating with debutant filmmaker Rahul Mody on the project. However, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir and Rahul have now decided to part ways over creative differences.

Aamir and Rahul Mody reportedly disagree over creative vision

A source quoted in the report claimed that Aamir was interested in the start-up world and was keen to explore the story of Ashneer Grover.

"Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways," the source said.

The report further claimed that Aamir had worked extensively on the script before the alleged differences led to his exit from the project.

Younger actor may replace Aamir

Despite Aamir's reported departure, the biopic is said to be moving forward with Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor remaining associated with the film. The makers are reportedly looking for a younger actor to portray Ashneer Grover. Discussions are said to be underway with two or three leading names, with the final casting expected to be announced soon.

Shraddha, who is reportedly dating Rahul Mody, was earlier said to have been cast as the female lead. However, there has been no official confirmation from Aamir Khan or the makers regarding his reported exit or the film's new casting plans.

When will the Ashneer Grover biopic go on floors?

The film was earlier expected to begin shooting in March 2027, after Aamir completes his period drama with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.