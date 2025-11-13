Aamir Khan once refused to speak with Juhi Chawla for 7 years, their rift began on sets of..., only reconciled after...

Over the years, Juhi Chawla reportedly tried to reconcile with Aamir Khan many times; however, he did not budge. Aamir Khan said that his then-wife, Reena Dutta, repeatedly urged him to let go, but he was adamant about not speaking with Juhi Chawla.

Aamir Khan has been a part of the film industry for over 30 years, during which he has carved a niche for himself not only as a perfectionist but also as someone who is brutally honest with his friends, family, and colleagues. A while back, Aamir Khan appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast, where he opened up about one of the most unexpected cold wars that happened between him and his frequent co-star and close friend, Juhi Chawla. Aamir Khan revealed how he and Juhi Chawla did not speak for 7 long years.

Why did Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla not speak to each other for 7 years?

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla rose to the ranks together after starring in the cult classic film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak; however, they had a falling out while filming the 1997 hit film, Ishq, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In the podcast, Aamir Khan admitted that the reason behind their quarrel was minor, but his reaction led to the two not speaking to each other for 7 years. "Juhi aur mera jhagra hua, 7 saal chala," he said, adding, "I stopped talking to her—even though we were working together. That too, over a small issue."

Over the years, Juhi Chawla reportedly tried to reconcile with Aamir Khan many times; however, he did not budge. Aamir Khan said that his then-wife, Reena Dutta, repeatedly urged him to let go, but he was adamant about not speaking with Juhi Chawla. Aamir Khan revealed, "Juhi tried a lot. Reena would tell me—'Kaise kar rahe ho tum? Meet her, end this.’ But I wouldn't budge."

Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan continued working together, but there was a rift between them, both professionally and personally. But it all changed in 2002.

How did Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla reconcile?

In 2002, after Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta announced their separation, Juhi Chawla stood by her old friend. Despite years of silence, Juhi Chawla was one of the first people to reach out to Aamir Khan, despite knowing that he might not answer.

Aamir Khan recalled the incident in the documentary Rubaru Roshni and said, "Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me. I realised that while we weren’t speaking, the care never went away. That’s what real friendship is."

That one unexpected call by Juhi Chawla to just check in on Aamir Khan changed the latter's perspective. Today, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan are exemplary examples of the concept of friends like family in Bollywood.

