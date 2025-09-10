Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...

When asked if Salman Khan was a bigger star than him, Aamir Khan said, "He’s always been a bigger star than me. There’s nothing new. I always considered Shah Rukh, Salman, and Amitabh Bachchan bigger stars."

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful and respected actors in the Indian film industry; however, he is always known to keep his feet planted firmly on the ground. Once, during the promotions of Dangal in 2016, Aamir Khan gave ample credit to his peers, openly admitting that he sees both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as bigger stars than himself.

Aamir Khan feels Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are bigger stars than him

When asked if Salman Khan was a bigger star than him, Aamir Khan said, "He’s always been a bigger star than me. There’s nothing new. I always considered Shah Rukh, Salman, and Amitabh Bachchan bigger stars. There are a host of stars whom I consider big, and this includes Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. There are so many stars who are hugely popular. I don’t get into comparisons."

Aamir Khan on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's stardom

Aamir Khan claimed that it feels different when Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan enters a room. "When I see Salman walking into a room, it feels like a star has arrived. When I enter, it looks as if a waiter has entered. I’m sorry, I shouldn’t say that because waiters are great people. I shouldn’t say that, but when Salman enters or Shah Rukh enters, it feels like a star has come… they are bigger stars than me."

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, often referred to as the last of the stars, are all set to come together for the first time in their career for SRK's son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

