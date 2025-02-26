Aamir Khan opened up about his last production, Lappataa Ladies getting snubbed at the Oscars 2025.

Aamir Khan opened up about Laapataa Ladies getting snubbed at the Oscars. The superstar is among the few actors who represented India at The Academy Awards more than once. Earlier, his superhit Lagaan was the last Indian entry to reach the top five in the Best Foreign Film category. Since then, India has come close a few times but didn't cut through it. However, When Kiran Rao's directorial, Laapataa Ladies was announced to be India’s official entry to the Oscars, many felt this could end the dry spell of Indian cinema on the International stage.

There was also some controversy for Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light 'being ignored' by the Indian jury over Laapataa Ladies. At last, Laapataa Ladies lost from the Oscars shortlist and was ousted from the race. In an event organised with ABP, Aamir Khan discussed the omission of Laapataa Ladies from the Oscars shortlist. Khan said, “It was a beautiful film, and there was no shortage of fronts." Aamir noted that nearly every country can submit entries for the Oscars. “Even this time, there were almost 80-85 entries from different parts of the world, and everyone sent in their best film, right? In fact, this category has the toughest competition in the Oscars."

Aamir went on to say that the shortlist of movies also depends on the jury members and the movies they liked. "Honestly, we have to understand that there are other language films that might have been genuinely better or let me put it this way… films that the members liked better. It doesn’t mean we weren’t good… and it just means the members liked the other films better than ours. This is a very subjective decision,"

Drawing a comparison with iconic Mughal-e-Azam and Mother India, Aamir Khan said, "Okay, now you tell me which is the better film between Mother India and Mughal-e-Azam? Which film had better acting? How would you compare? That’s why I am saying it is all subjective. It isn’t like a race where the start point and end point are the same. Filmmaking and creative mediums, in general, are very different. These are very personal choices, and very difficult to choose. So, don’t take it too seriously." On the work front, Aamir Khan will now be making his comeback on the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par.

