Aamir Khan's old video criticising excessive violence and sex in films goes viral after Animal's release

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is being called out for its excessive violence and misogynistic themes. Here's what Aamir Khan said about the usage of violence and sex in films in an old interview.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been released in the theatres this Friday. The Ranbir Kapor-starrer is being called out for its excessive violence and misogynistic themes. Amid this criticism, an old video of Aamir Khan has gone viral in which he is criticising about how violence and sex is used to provoke the audiences.

In the clip shared on Reddit's popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip, the Dangal star can be heard saying, "There are few emotions which are very easy to provoke the audience. Violence is one such emotion and sex is another. These are two emotions which are most easy to provoke in a human being. Those directors who are not very talented in creating a story, in showing emotions or creating situations, they depend heavily on sex and violence to make their films work. They think that if we put excessive violence and sex, their films will be successful. I believe it's a wrong thinking process. There's a possibility that they may become successful at times but it harms society very much."

"I think that's a very wrong thing to do and I think we are morally responsible. People cinema are responsible to a certain extent because the audience, especially the youngsters who are seeing our movies, are definitely influenced and affected by it. We should always keep in our minds that we don't show such a thing that impacts negatively on the audiences. I'm not saying that there should be no violence in films, but it depends on the subject. If you are making a film whose story requires you to show violence, you can show it but there are ways and of showing it", Aamir concludes in the viral video.

Even after the criticism, Animal is going strong at the box office and has collected over Rs 100 crore net in India within two days of its release. The action drama also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles.

