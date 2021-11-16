Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ gets delayed, to release on THIS date

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was produced by Aamir Khan Productions and shot in over 100 locations around India.

The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's highly awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been postponed yet again. For all Aamir Khan fans, the news comes as a tremendous letdown. At the box office, the picture may face competition from the highly anticipated ‘KGF 2’. Naga Chaitanya makes his Hindi debut with this film, and Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the female protagonist.

The film will be released on Valentine's Day 2022, according to an official statement from Aamir Khan's production Twitter feed. Fans are disappointed that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ would no longer be released on February 11, disrupting their Valentine's Day weekend plans.

According to recent rumours, the Advait Chandan directed film missed the deadline due to unfinished post-production work. The movie was supposed to come out around Christmas 2020, but it was moved out to February.

Aamir Khan's character uses ageing and de-ageing technology in this large-scale film. Aamir Khan and the filmmakers decided to postpone ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for another 2-3 months because they did not want to compromise on the film's quality.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was produced by Aamir Khan Productions and shot in over 100 locations around India.