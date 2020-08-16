Headlines

Aamir Khan meets Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan greeted Aamir Khan, who is in the country for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 07:10 PM IST

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan met Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Saturday, August 15, 2020. They greeted one another at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul. Reportedly, Aamir requested the meeting to raise awareness about his water foundation in India.

The first lady herself has been associated with very important social projects and follows humanitarian aid activities. For the uninitited, Aamir's wife Kiran Rao had lived in Turkey for a short period of time, before moving to India.

Sharing their images, Emine tweeted, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

Here's the tweet:

We at DNA have learnt that they discussed the common family structure, common word roots, food culture and handicrafts. Aamir and Emine also spoke about the actor's Christmas 2021 release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which Turkish first lady is excited to watch.

Aamir had resumed shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Turkey recently. He was the second Bollywood actor after Akshay Kumar to resume shooting in a foreign location post the COVID-19 pandemic.

