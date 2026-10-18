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Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray after nephew Imran Khan is asked to leave India, video goes viral - Watch

As Imran Khan is facing legal issues for taking part in the political protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, his uncle and superstar Aamir Khan met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Preident Raj Thackeray on Sunday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray after nephew Imran Khan is asked to leave India, video goes viral - Watch
Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeraj amid Imran Khan's legal issues
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Aamir Khan met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Sunday, the move coming amid the superstar's nephew Imran Khan facing legal issues for taking part in a political protest in Mumbai despite being a US citizen. However, an MNS functionary asserted the meeting had nothing to do with Imran Khan, adding that Aamir Khan and Raj Thackeray are known to share close ties and meet frequently. Aamir met Thackeray at Shivtirth, his residence near Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court

Imran Khan, a US citizen, on Saturday moved the Bombay High Court challenging a notice issued by Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28 for attending a political protest. He has also received a show-cause notice from the FRRO asking why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled. 

What did Imran Khan claim in his petition?

In his petition in the Bombay High Court, Imran has claimed the notice issued by the Mumbai police was "illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic". The Delhi Belly actor also said that he had no association, affiliation or connection whatsoever with any organis ation or institution involved in organising the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner. 

Why was Imran Khan detained?

Imran Khan was briefly detained during a demonstration held at August Kranti Maidan on October 10 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's stir seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

MNS seeks Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Incidentally, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been actively participating in protests seeking Kumar's resignation. Thackeray has also been critical of the government's handling of protests.

READ | Jailer 2 box office collection: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's Jana Nayagan to become highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2026

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