Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt: First pic of newlyweds divides internet, fans defend them, but netizens....

As expected, the first picture of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt has left the internet divided with polarising comments. Some are very supportive, while others are extremely offensive.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now married. However, the internet is divided on them. On Sunday, they registered their marriage in the presence of family members and close friends at his residence. Soon, the actor's team dropped a pic of the newlyweds, sealing their love with a legal document. In the pic, Aamir, dressed in an elegant off-white or cream-colored traditional outfit, is seen seated at a table, signing a document in what looks like a ceremonial register. Gauri leans in from the other side, smiling and engaged in the moment, looking adorable in a heavily embroidered beige-gold traditional outfit. They are surrounded by their family and friends, making it a picture-perfect moment.

Aamir's team shared the pic with the caption, "A celebration of love, laughter, and cherished moments. Step inside Aamir Khan’s wedding festivities, filled with warmth, joy, and the magic of a truly unforgettable celebration." As expected, the pic went viral, but left the internet divided into two, the one who support and those who criticise.

Here's Aamir and Gauri's pic

Why the internet is divided on Aamir-Gauri's wedding

A major section of the netizens are labelling Aamir-Gauri's wedding under 'Love jihad', slamming the star for marrying for the third time to a Hindu woman. A netizen wrote, "Meanwhile 4th marriage is loading." Another netizen commented, "Another bloodline with another religion and..." One of the netizens wrote, "Satyameva Jayate me gyaan sabko dete hain, lekin ab khud par bhi ek nazar daal lena." An internet user wrote, "After ditching his previous 2 Hindu wives, now comes to third one! And the funny thing is that he used to give wisdom and morality lessons on a programme on National Television! Hypocrite."

About Aamir Khan's relationships

Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was first married to his childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in 1986. After marrying for 16 years, with two children, Junaid and Ira, they got separated in 2002. Three years later, in 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao. Together, they welcomed Azad in 2011. However, in 2021, Aamir announced separation from Kiran. In 2025, during his 60th birthday, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media, and finally they got married on July 5, 2026.