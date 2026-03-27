Aamir Khan makes huge statement after getting trolled for 'I have not seen Dhurandhar 2' comment, reveals 'I barely watch films'

Aamir Khan is getting trolled for admitting that he has not watched Dhurandhar 2. Now, the actor justified his stance and claimed that he barely watches films.

Aamir Khan is getting massively trolled for admitting that he hasn't watched Dhurandhar 2 yet. Amid facing brickbats from netizens for his blatant statement, Aamir Khan has now defended himself, saying that he barely watches films. In an interview with Variety India, Khan said, "The strange thing about me is that I don't watch films. I'm a reader. I read. So a lot of people, when they have free time, watch content, which is either a show or a film. I like to read it.”

I'm not a moviegoer, but a reader: Aamir Khan

The Ghajini actor added that he's been a reader from a very young age, and he wasn't allowed to watch films as well. He said, "This is how I've been since childhood. I've been a reader. The only films I've watched consistently are the black and white films, or the really old films, which used to come on Doordarshan. Back in the day, I grew up in a very conservative household. And my parents were very strict about watching films and all that. We were not allowed to watch films. So, at that time, I remember, if I had asked my mom if I could watch a film, she would say yes, but romantic films were not allowed."

Aamir revealed that in his younger days, he would watch films of Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar, and would enjoy regional cinema, Marathi films of Ramesh Deo. "So, as a kid, that was my cinema watching, growing up in my younger years. But after that, till 16, I finished that period of my life. Then my film watching went for a toss,” asserts the actor," he said.

Aamir Khan stopped enjoying movies after entering the film industry

Khan went on to say that he got into filmmaking at the age of 18 and started working as an assistant. After getting busy in the film business, he distanced himself from watching films. "I'd like to say that some people play football and some people watch football. That's a good way to put it. I make films, I barely watch them. That's the truth of the answer. I barely watch films."

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh overthrows Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Dhar's film beats liftime haul of Pathaan, earns Rs 1100 crore

Here's why Aamir Khan ignored Dhurandhar 2

Justifying his recent comment on Dhurandhar 2, Aamir Khan said, "I don't watch the latest movies. I have no idea what’s happening in Hollywood. I'm in my own world, I don't really watch stuff." When it comes to his own films, Aamir said, "It's not that I have to watch my own work, because I'm working on it, but it's not that I don't enjoy watching films. I love watching films. But somehow I don't get down to it, because it's not in my system." On the work front, Aamir Khan's last release was Sitaare Zameen Par.