Aamir Khan has opened up about the criticism he received for his film PK, slamming film to be promoting love-jihad, and mocking religious sentiments.

Aamir Khan has finally broken his silence on the ongoing criticism surrounding his 2014 film PK. In a recent interview with India TV, the actor addressed accusations that the movie was anti-religious or promoted the idea of “love jihad,” calling such claims completely false.

PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Anushka Sharma and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, stirred strong reactions when it first released. Many people were upset with how religion was shown in the film, especially because of its storyline involving a Hindu girl falling in love with a Pakistani Muslim man.

Responding to the backlash, Aamir made it clear that the film never attacked any religion. “People who say that clearly misunderstood the message. The film was only trying to show how some people misuse religion to take advantage of others and make money,” he explained. “This kind of misuse happens in every religion.”

On the claims that the film supported “love jihad,” Aamir disagreed strongly. He said that when two people from different religions fall in love, it’s not always part of some larger agenda. “It’s just love between two human beings. Humanity is bigger than religion,” he said.

To support his point, Aamir gave personal examples from his own family. He said interfaith relationships are very common in his life: “My sisters and daughter are married to Hindu men. Will you call that love jihad too?” His sister Farhat is married to Rajeev Dutta, Nikhat to Santosh Hegde, and his daughter Ira recently got married to Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir also addressed another topic that’s often brought up—his children’s names. He said it was never a big issue at home. “My kids have been named by my wives. There wasn’t any interference from my end. Husbands ki zyada chalti nahi hai,” he joked. He shared that Ira’s name came from a book of Hindu names by Maneka Gandhi, while Azad was named after freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Talking about his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir said he has always shown love for the country through his films. “Look at movies like Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, and Sarfarosh. I don’t think any actor has done more films about patriotism than I have,” he added.