Aamir Khan makes big statement about his relationship with Gauri Spratt: 'I am already married...'

Talking about his marriage plans with Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan said, "Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

Aamir Khan is on cloud nine after his recent film Sitaare Zameen Par has been appreciated by the audiences and critics. The RS Prasanna directorial has also worked at the box office as it has earned Rs 150 crore net in India and grossed Rs 235 crore worldwide. On the personal front too, Aamir is in a happy space with his current girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The Lagaan actor had two divorces before, but maintains good relations with hix ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

In his recent interview, Aamir talked about his marriage plans with Gauri. Talking to the Indian Express Screen, the superstar said that he is already married with her in his heart. "Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along", he said.

The Rang De Basanti actor also revealed that he will soon start work on his dream project Mahabharata as he stated, "I’m starting work on it in the month of August. It will be a series of films. It’ll be back to back. Because you can’t tell the Mahabharat in just one film. And you know, the Mahabharat is very dangerous. It’s again a story which is in my blood. No one can do anything about it. I need to tell it. So I’m starting work on it." When he was asked what role he would play in the mythological epic, Aamir said, "I don’t plan to take any known faces in the film. For me, the characters are the stars. I want unknown faces. There’ll be entirely new cast for it, is what I’m thinking."

Before Mahabharata, Aamir has multiple films lined up as an actor. First, he will be seen in a cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which released on August 14. He will collaborate again with Lokesh for an action thriller in the late 2026. But first, Aamir will renuite with Rajkumar Hirani for Dadasaheb Phalke's biopic. Khan and Hirani have previously made blockbusters 3 Idiots and PK.

READ | Meet actress, whose father is IAS officer, studied at NIFT, husband is rapper, owns theatre company, became OTT star after...