Aamir Khan is eager to headline Ghajini 2, a potential sequel to his superhit film Ghajini which was released in 2008. Ghajini was a remake of a blockbuster Tamil film by the same name starringSuriya, Asin, Nayanthara, and Pradeep Rawat.

After a two-year break, Aamir Khan is ready to make a roaring comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. The RS Prasanna directorial, based on the Spanish film, Champions (2018), is all set to be released on Christmas. Now, with the work on Sitaare Zameen Par complete, Aamir Khan is already eager to work on his next ideas, one of which is a sequel to a popular Hindi remake of a South film, the first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India.

Aamir Khan, known as Mr Perfectionist, is eager to headline Ghajini 2, a potential sequel to his superhit film Ghajini which was released in 2008. Ghajini was a remake of a blockbuster Tamil film by the same name, which was released in 2005, and starred Suriya, Asin, Nayanthara, and Pradeep Rawat in the lead roles.

As per media reports, Aamir Khan has floated the idea for Ghajini 2 to Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena, co-producers of the 2008 film. Aamir Khan reportedly believes that Ghajini could prove to be a successful franchise and has asked respective teams to brainstorm ideas.

For the unversed, AR Murugadoss' Ghajini was a blockbuster and changed the landscape of Indian cinema. It became the first film to the Rs 100 crore club. Made on a budget of Rs 65 crore, Ghajini went on to earn Rs 232 crore at the box office.

In the Tamil version of Ghajini, Nayanthara played the role of the late Jiah Khan which, in a 2019 interview, she revealed she regretted. "Though I have to confess in hindsight that the worst decision I ever took was to do that role in Ghajini. My role did not shape out the way it was narrated to me and I was photographed badly. But I have no complaints as I consider all that as a learning experience," she said.

