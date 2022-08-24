Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha overtakes Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files' worldwide box office collection

Gangubai Kathiawadi-Laal SIngh Chaddha-The Kashmir Files/File photos

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection: After a dismal performance at the domestic box office, there's some reason to cheer for the team of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha as the film has broken a significant record at the worldwide box office.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has overtaken Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in overseas markets.

Reportedly, Laal Singh Chaddha collected $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of its release. The movie's total worldwide collection is currently Rs 125.99 crore. The overseas collection of the three other films stand as follows - Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million), as per an indianexpress.com report. Laal Singh Chaddha still hasn't released in China, where Aamir Khan enjoys a huge fan following.

However, notedly, all three of the above mentioned films namely Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files were blockbuster hits in India too. In the case of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film wasn't received well by the Indian audience and therefore fared miserably at the box office. Aamir's film which opened up at Rs 11.7 crore on its release in 3,500 screens across the country, has so far collected Rs 55 crore at the domestic box office. Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, the film was released in the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, which too tanked at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are also a part of the film.