Laal Singh Chaddha- Raksha Bandhan fail to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening day collections?

Laal Singh Chaddha- Raksha Bandhan

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan have finally been released with much fanfare and sky-high expectations. Both films were carrying high hopes from trade, and they were expected to end the dry spell at the box office. However, the initial reports of opening day collection have disappointed trade pundits.

As per the report of Hindustan Times, both films opened with mere 15% occupancy on early morning shows. Although Kumar's family drama has garnered rave reviews, Khan's LSC didn't manage to impress many critics. The portal quoted an exhibitor from Delhi who confirmed the low opening. He stated, "The occupancy for Laal Singh Chaddha is around 15-20 percent in multiplexes and for Raksha Bandhan it is even lower, as low as 12 percent in some halls for the first shows. This is very disappointing.”

As per the tweet of trade expert Sumit Kadel, both films have failed to top the opening day collection of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He tweeted, "#KartikAaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to remain 2022 biggest opener for a hindi film.."

Here's the tweet

#KartikAaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to remain 2022 biggest opener for a hindi film.. August 11, 2022

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 14.11 crores. So, it seems like LSC and Raksha Bandhan will earn less than BB 2 collection. The festive releases will enjoy an extended weekend. Going with early trends, Akshay Kumar's family drama can earn more than Aamir Khan's LSC. Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film has opened to mixed reviews. On one side, critics are hailing the attempt of adapting a cult classic like Forrest Gump as 'honest.' On the other hand, there are people who are pointing out the film's sluggish second half, Aamir's unacceptable Punjabi, and the similarities in his performance.

Self-proclaimed critic KRK mocks in his tweet, KRK wrote, "Film #LaalSinghChaddha has got worst opening of the year. Film is having 10% opening in B-C centres and 20% opening in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune etc. It is lowest opening of any Film of Aamir in last 10 years." Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chauhan, and Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai.