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Aamir Khan kisses Gauri Spratt after their heartfelt wedding vows - Watch viral video

Aamir Khan had his third wedding with Gauri Spratt at his Bandra home on July 5. The superstar was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 05:21 PM IST

Aamir Khan kisses Gauri Spratt after their heartfelt wedding vows - Watch viral video
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wedding
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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence on Sunday, July 5, in the presence of their close family and friends. Offering fans a glimpse into the private celebration, Imran Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, shared an unseen video from the wedding on her Instagram Stories.

The heartwarming clip captured Gauri exchanging her vows with Aamir. Looking into his eyes, she said, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband," making for one of the ceremony's most emotional moments. As soon as Gauri finished her vows, she smiled warmly at Aamir, who responded by gently kissing her hand.

Earlier, Aamir's PR team Spice shared the first photo of the newlyweds from their wedding ceremony. It was captioned, "A celebration of love, laughter, and cherished moments. Step inside Aamir Khan's wedding festivities, filled with warmth, joy, and magic of a truly unforgettable celebration."

The intimate ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan's three children, along with Gauri Spratt's son. Aamir shares his eldest children, Junaid and Ira Khan, with his first wife, film producer Reena Dutta. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and although the two parted ways in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Gauri, too, has a son from her previous relationship, who largely stays away from the public eye.

READ | Ahead of his wedding with Gauri Spratt, how Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion

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