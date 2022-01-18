Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' postponed again? Find out

After several delays, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' might be postponed again. The Advait Chandan directorial was earlier reported to release on Christmas 2021, then pushed to Valentines' Day 2022 and had locked its release date as April 14, coinciding with Baisakhi 2022. But as per recent reports, the film has been postponed again.

As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, the makers are avoiding to clash its release with 'KGF 2', the sequel to the all-time highest-grossing film in the Kannada film industry - 'KGF 1'. The action-drama film, headlined by the popular actor Yash, had booked April 14 2022 as its release date in August last year.

The report states that seeing the mammoth success of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', which overpowered Ranveer Singh's cricket-drama '83' on the box office despite releasing a week prior to the latter, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' makers don't want to take any chances. A source close to the entertainment portal cited another reason for the delay saying that the final leg of work, especially the VFX section, is still pending in the Aamir Khan film and hence, there won't be enough time left for the post-production.

The said source added that the film might release around Diwali, but not the Diwali weekend as that has already been booked by Yash Raj Films for Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan', whose official announcement is still pending.

For the unversed, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Oscar-winning Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. Shot across hundred locations in India, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan who had earlier directed Aamir Khan in 'Secret Superstar'. It also marks the Bollywood debut of south superstar Naga Chaitanya, who has been grabbing headlines since his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year.