Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan get romantic for 'Jugnu' song in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are extensively shooting for their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. The actors have been going back and forth from Mumbai to Punjab to complete the shoot as per the schedule. Several photos and videos of both Aamir and Kareena have got leaked from the sets much to the excitement of the fans. Moreover, they even look simply the best in minimal makeup and subtle outfits they have been donning for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Now as per reports in HT Cafe, Aamir and Kareena recently shot for a romantic song in Punjab. interestingly, we will see both the actors in a romantic track after 'Zoobi Doobi' from 3 Idiots which released in 2009. Talking about it, a source told the daily, "Aamir and Kareena travelled back to Punjab to shoot for the second romantic song for the movie. The last time they shot for a romantic song was 'Zoobi Doobi' in 3 idiots (2009)."

While director of Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait Chandan shared, "We had a blast shooting 'Jugnu' which is a feel-good romantic song with Aamir sir and Kareena ma'am. They have such amazing chemistry that I didn’t want to call cut! I cannot wait for people to watch the song. I have half a mind of leaking it myself."

The music for the song is composed by Pritam while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, talking about the shoot schedules, the source went on to say, "Aamir has long shooting schedules in Punjab and Kareena is juggling between schedules in Mumbai and Punjab. She travels back and forth."