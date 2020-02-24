Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan get romantic for 'Jugnu' song in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Headlines

TMC MP Derek O’Brien not suspended from Rajya Sabha, know what happened

WhatsApp users can now edit captions of images and videos too, here’s how new feature works

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp users can now edit captions of images and videos too, here’s how new feature works

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

Ira Khan calls her depression 'partly genetic’, says she grew up believing you have to be sad for people to love you

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan get romantic for 'Jugnu' song in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are shooting extensively for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punjab.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 01:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are extensively shooting for their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. The actors have been going back and forth from Mumbai to Punjab to complete the shoot as per the schedule. Several photos and videos of both Aamir and Kareena have got leaked from the sets much to the excitement of the fans. Moreover, they even look simply the best in minimal makeup and subtle outfits they have been donning for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Now as per reports in HT Cafe, Aamir and Kareena recently shot for a romantic song in Punjab. interestingly, we will see both the actors in a romantic track after 'Zoobi Doobi' from 3 Idiots which released in 2009. Talking about it, a source told the daily, "Aamir and Kareena travelled back to Punjab to shoot for the second romantic song for the movie. The last time they shot for a romantic song was 'Zoobi Doobi' in 3 idiots (2009)."

While director of Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait Chandan shared, "We had a blast shooting 'Jugnu' which is a feel-good romantic song with Aamir sir and Kareena ma'am. They have such amazing chemistry that I didn’t want to call cut! I cannot wait for people to watch the song. I have half a mind of leaking it myself."

The music for the song is composed by Pritam while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, talking about the shoot schedules, the source went on to say, "Aamir has long shooting schedules in Punjab and Kareena is juggling between schedules in Mumbai and Punjab. She travels back and forth."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Ankita Choudhary, who faced personal tragedy while preparing for UPSC exam but secured AIR...

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

How IIT Kanpur grad founded two startups worth Rs 18,000 crore, new gym chain caught Ratan Tata’s eye; net worth is…

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE