Aamir Khan is retiring? Junaid Khan reveals his superstar father told him 'why don't you take...'

Junaid Khan revealed that he's handling Aamir Khan Productions and also stated that his father, Aamir Khan discussed his retirement with him.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan revealed that his superstar father discussed about retirement with him. Junaid, who has made an impressive on-screen debut with Maharaj, also handles Aamir Khan Productions. At the early stage of his career, Junaid stepped into production, and called it 'one of the toughest jobs in filmmaking'. Currently, Junaid is producing Pritam Pyare for the production house.

While speaking to Times of India, Junaid revealed why he stepped into production early in his career. Junaid said, "Yes, I have. I have been on film sets and behind the camera on the set of PK. I have assisted in ad shoots as well. After we completed the shoot for Maharaj, there was a film we were working on at AKP (Aamir Khan Productions)."

He further continued, "At that point, Kiran (Rao) was making Laapataa Ladies and dad was going through this whole ‘I-am-retiring phase’, and he even spoke about that (smiles). He told me, ‘I am retiring, why don’t you take over.’ So, that’s the phase when I stepped in. I think I have a decent understanding of production."

Junaid on Aamir Khan would never done a film like Maharaj

In July, team Maharaj celebrated the film's success, followed by a press conference. During the interaction, Junaid opened up about being compared with his superstar father. Junaid was asked if he felt the pressure of being compared to his father. Jr Khan took a few seconds, and then said, "Mujhe nahi lagta ki itna pressure tha. My family is very supportive, toh unki tarf se pressure nahi tha. My director and producer were very supportive. I had fantastic co-stars to work with. Toh mujhe woh pressure kahi se feel nahi hua. In fact, I never thought about it."

Speaking about comparison with Aamir, Junaid joked that he would not have done the film, "I don't think Maharaj is a kind-of role papa would go for now in any case (laughed)." On the work front, Aamir Khan will be returning to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha with Sitare Zameen Par. The upcoming film is scheduled for a December 2024 release.

