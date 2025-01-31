As per the news reports, Aamir Khan has found love for the third time. Earlier he was married to Reena Dutta and then filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan has found love again. The 59-year-old actor has reportedly decided to give love another chance, and he's dating a mystery girl from Bengaluru. As Filmfare reported, Aamir has also introduced his love to the family, and the meeting went well. According to the news reports, Aamir is pretty serious about the Bengaluru girl, and thus, he decided to move forward and even made her meet his family.

A source closer to the actor told the magazine portal, "Aamir’s mystery partner hails from Bangalore. We must respect their privacy and not reveal personal details. But I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well."

If the reports are true then Aamir Khan might get married for the third time. For the unversed, Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta on April 18, 1986, but they got divorced in 2002. The couple have two kids, Junaid and Ira Khan. Then, Aamir dated filmmaker Kiran Rao for four years and got married on December 28, 2005. The couple welcomed their son Azad in 2011. However, the couple announced divorce on July 3, 2021, and they ended their 15-year marriage, leaving their fans shocked.

Around 2018, Aamir Khan was linked with his Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan co-star Sana Fatima Shaikh. However, these were only rumours. On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was a commercial failure, and it led to Aamir's acting break. This year, Aamir is making his comeback with Sitaare Zameeen Par. The movie will also mark his reunion with Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary.

