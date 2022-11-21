'Aamir Khan is a film school': Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan heaps praise on superstar

Advait Chandan-Aamir Khan/Twitter

Advait Chandan attended the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday, November 21, where he was part of the discussion 'Filmmaking is a teamwork', along with another director Shoojit Sircar. Advait has directed two films in his career till now, and both of them featured Aamir Khan - Secret Superstar in 2017 and Laal Singh Chaddha this year.

Talking about his association with the superstar actor as part of the discussion, the filmmaker said, "He is a film school. I have learnt a lot from him. I have been the production assistant, AD, I have been his manager, and I have written and directed films also. There's a lot I have learned from him."

"For me, he is genuinely my guru. One of the things that I have really learned from him is that he is very open. Even as an assistant or production assistant on Taare Zameen Par, I could go up to him and share my suggestions. He genuinely listens and he is open, and that's something that I have tried to become", Advait further added.



Elaborating on his on-set discussions with Aamir, the director stated, "I feel there's only one rule and it doesn't matter who you are working with, either you get convinced or convince the other person. No one should do it half-heartedly. One thing I feel for Aamir Khan Productions is that it's never about a personal victory. It's always about what's right for the film. So if I think what is right for the film and he thinks what is right for the film is different, then you keep at it. Sometimes you find the midway, sometimes you go with the other person if you are convinced. So the important thing is jiska bhi decision ho, you go in convinced as a team."

While Aamir Khan has announced that he will take a break from acting for a year and a half, Advait Chandan hasn't yet revealed details about his next project.