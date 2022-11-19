Ira Khan brutally trolled for wearing red gown on her engagement with Nupur Shikhare, netizens say 'she's uncomfortable'

Yogen Shah/Instagram

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, accepted her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's proposal in September after the latter had given her a ring at one of his cycling competitions. The couple was then formally announced as engaged on Friday, November 18, in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Ira wore a crimson strapless gown, whereas Nupur wore a tuxedo as far as clothing is concerned. Ira received terrible trolling over her clothing after pictures and videos of the two went viral, and users claimed that she doesn't feel comfortable wearing it.

At the ceremony, Mansoor Khan, whose flicks Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander have received both critical and commercial praise, was photographed with his cousin brother Aamir Khan. Imran Khan, Aamir's nephew, also made a rare appearance. Aamir Hussain's mother Zeenat Hussain was in a wheelchair, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, whom he legally divorced in July 2011, was also present at the event. She was holding her hands.

With his former spouse Reena Dutta, Aamir has a daughter named Ira. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor's first marriage to Reena had a boy named Junaid and a daughter named Ira. Aamir welcomed a baby named Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy from his second marriage to Kiran in 2011.

Given that they are not in the entertainment industry, the couple may decide to have a small wedding. However, it has not yet been confirmed. On social media, Ira and Nupur constantly share their love for one another and Ira frequently writes about her struggles with mental health. She keeps her followers up to date on her outings with her father, Aamir Khan, and even supported him well when Laal Singh Chaddha was released.