Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ira Khan brutally trolled for wearing red gown on her engagement with Nupur Shikhare, netizens say 'she's uncomfortable'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan received terrible trolling over her clothing after pictures and videos of the two went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Ira Khan brutally trolled for wearing red gown on her engagement with Nupur Shikhare, netizens say 'she's uncomfortable'
Yogen Shah/Instagram

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, accepted her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's proposal in September after the latter had given her a ring at one of his cycling competitions. The couple was then formally announced as engaged on Friday, November 18, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. 

Ira wore a crimson strapless gown, whereas Nupur wore a tuxedo as far as clothing is concerned. Ira received terrible trolling over her clothing after pictures and videos of the two went viral, and users claimed that she doesn't feel comfortable wearing it. 

Check out the photos here: 

Here’s what netizens said: 

Whats-App-Image-2022-11-19-at-6-55-22-AM

Whats-App-Image-2022-11-19-at-6-55-38-AM

At the ceremony, Mansoor Khan, whose flicks Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander have received both critical and commercial praise, was photographed with his cousin brother Aamir Khan. Imran Khan, Aamir's nephew, also made a rare appearance. Aamir Hussain's mother Zeenat Hussain was in a wheelchair, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, whom he legally divorced in July 2011, was also present at the event. She was holding her hands. 

With his former spouse Reena Dutta, Aamir has a daughter named Ira. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor's first marriage to Reena had a boy named Junaid and a daughter named Ira. Aamir welcomed a baby named Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy from his second marriage to Kiran in 2011. 

Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets dreamy proposal from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, shares video

Given that they are not in the entertainment industry, the couple may decide to have a small wedding. However, it has not yet been confirmed. On social media, Ira and Nupur constantly share their love for one another and Ira frequently writes about her struggles with mental health. She keeps her followers up to date on her outings with her father, Aamir Khan, and even supported him well when Laal Singh Chaddha was released. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.