Before turning 60, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan revealed that he is in a relationship with his longtime friend, Gauri Spratt. On Thursday (March 13), Aamir organized a media interaction in Mumbai, where he introduced Gauri to the press for the first time.

According to an India Today report, Aamir disclosed that although they’ve been together for a year, he has known Gauri for more than 25 years.

The superstar has always enjoyed interacting with the media on his special day, and this year was no different. Aamir Khan invited journalists for a meet-and-greet, with everyone expecting him to talk about his life and upcoming films, as he usually does. However, this time, he surprised everyone by introducing his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media, causing a frenzy.

Aamir Khan initially spoke to the media about his birthday, his ad with Ranbir Kapoor, and other topics. Later, in a casual off-the-record conversation, he unexpectedly told the journalists that he wanted to introduce his partner. At that moment, Gauri walked in, leaving the journalists pleasantly surprised.

During the Q&A session with the media, Aamir Khan also discussed his recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Aamir shared, "We met just like that. It had been a long time since we last met. It was a lovely afternoon we spent together."

When asked if they talked about turning 60 this year, Aamir Khan replied, "No, we didn’t talk about our birthdays at all. Hum yahan ki baatein kar rahe the. We gossiped about you all (the media)!"