Aamir Khan in tears at ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event, Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi step in; video goes viral

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BOLLYWOOD
In a viral video, Bollywood's 'Perfectionist' was seen getting emotional during the ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event. He was later consoled by his son, Junaid, and actress Sai Pallavi.
In a rare moment, Aamir Khan was seen getting teary-eyed at an event for his son Junaid's upcoming film, Ek Din Ki Mehfil. He was present at the film's musical event in Mumbai, as he got emotional while watching the performances. A video of Aamir getting overwhelmed with the performances went viral on social media, wherein he can be seen wiping tears off his eyes and talking to the film's lead, Junaid, and Sai Pallavi, who were sitting next to him.
The post was shared by a popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, on his Instagram handle on Saturday, and within two hours it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. It has also garnered over 30,000 likes and several hundred comments.
Ek Din Ki Mehfil is an upcoming romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and South star Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The plot of the movies revolves around small moments in life that can have a deep impact on relationships.
Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 1.