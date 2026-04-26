FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump to soon fire FBI director Kash Patel? Report says 'it's only a matter of time'

Chaos at Ekana! Angkrish Raghuvanshi hurls helmet as controversial 'obstructing the field' call stuns KKR

Aamir Khan in tears at ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event, Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi step in; video goes viral

'Great leader': Ricky Ponting explains Rs 26.75 crore investment on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict implementation of Heat Wave Action Plan as temperatures soar

Dhurandhar recreated in Roblox goes viral as claims of full movie leak surface online

Raghav Chadha, other AAP rebels to be disqualified from Rajya Sabha? Arvind Kejriwal's party moves petition

IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi heads back to Islamabad after Oman visit as US-Iran talks remain stalled

Michael: Anupam Kher defends Michael Jackson's 'phenomenal' biopic amid backlash, calls Jaafar Jackson 'outstanding'

  • LATEST
AAP vs BJP: Lone AAP MP In Punjab; Seechewal Reveals Why He Stayed Back

AAP vs BJP: Lone AAP MP In Punjab; Seechewal Reveals Why He Stayed Back

Chaos at Ekana! Angkrish Raghuvanshi hurls helmet as controversial 'obstructing the field' call stuns KKR

Chaos at Ekana! Angkrish Raghuvanshi hurls helmet as controversial 'obstructing

'Great leader': Ricky Ponting explains Rs 26.75 crore investment on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer

Ricky Ponting explains Rs 26.75 crore investment on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan in tears at ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event, Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi step in; video goes viral

In a viral video, Bollywood's 'Perfectionist' was seen getting emotional during the ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event. He was later consoled by his son, Junaid, and actress Sai Pallavi.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 10:53 PM IST

Aamir Khan in tears at ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event, Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi step in; video goes viral
Video of Aamir Khan getting emotional went viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a rare moment, Aamir Khan was seen getting teary-eyed at an event for his son Junaid's upcoming film, Ek Din Ki Mehfil. He was present at the film's musical event in Mumbai, as he got emotional while watching the performances. A video of Aamir getting overwhelmed with the performances went viral on social media, wherein he can be seen wiping tears off his eyes and talking to the film's lead, Junaid, and Sai Pallavi, who were sitting next to him.

Take a look

The post was shared by a popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, on his Instagram handle on Saturday, and within two hours it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. It has also garnered over 30,000 likes and several hundred comments.

About the film

Ek Din Ki Mehfil is an upcoming romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and South star Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The plot of the movies revolves around small moments in life that can have a deep impact on relationships.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 1.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump to soon fire FBI director Kash Patel? Report says 'it's only a matter of time'
Trump to fire FBI chief Kash Patel? Report says 'only a matter of time'
Chaos at Ekana! Angkrish Raghuvanshi hurls helmet as controversial 'obstructing the field' call stuns KKR
Chaos at Ekana! Angkrish Raghuvanshi hurls helmet as controversial 'obstructing
Aamir Khan in tears at ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event, Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi step in; video goes viral
Aamir Khan in tears at ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’ event, Junaid Khan consoles him
'Great leader': Ricky Ponting explains Rs 26.75 crore investment on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer
Ricky Ponting explains Rs 26.75 crore investment on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict implementation of Heat Wave Action Plan as temperatures soar
Delhi CM orders strict implementation of Heat Wave Action Plan 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement