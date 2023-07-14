Headlines

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timing and other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

3 terrorists with narcotics and weapons injured by Indian Army in Poonch

Colombian rescuers find four children alive, including 11-month-old, in Amazon after plane crash

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion, will have huge section on online safety

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

bollywood

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2013 sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, based on the life of the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh, is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed biopics made in Bollywood. Starring Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, the film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti fame.

In his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, Mehra revealed that Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh rejected the film before he approached the singer-actor-filmmaker. Farhan's performance was hugely appreciated and he ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

"I narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, whom I have always seen as a very intense actor. Hrithik sent me a beautiful message, ‘You’ve completely screwed my life upside down.’ However, he passed it as he was already committed to his franchise, Krrish", Mehra wrote. He also added that Aamir Khan, with whom he had collaborated for Rang De Basanti, refused the film saying, "Yaar Mehra, this one is not for me". 

The filmmaker added that he held auditions for the film and found Ranveer Singh a perfect choice. "He was thrilled with the part and so was I with his audition. But then even he passed it for reasons I will never know. I have always respected the decisions of other artists – we all have our own headspaces", Mehra wrote. He said that Farhan came on board after a fifteen-minute narration.

Apart from the Dil Chahta Hai director, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also starred Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles with Sonam Kapoor in an extended cameo appearance. With a gross collection of over Rs 200 crore, the sports biopic was among the highest-grossing films ten years back.


READ | Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

This IIM, NIT grad who once ran Rs 18,470 crore company now hired by rival edtech brand; his new role is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE