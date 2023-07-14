These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The 2013 sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, based on the life of the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh, is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed biopics made in Bollywood. Starring Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, the film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti fame.

In his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, Mehra revealed that Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh rejected the film before he approached the singer-actor-filmmaker. Farhan's performance was hugely appreciated and he ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

"I narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, whom I have always seen as a very intense actor. Hrithik sent me a beautiful message, ‘You’ve completely screwed my life upside down.’ However, he passed it as he was already committed to his franchise, Krrish", Mehra wrote. He also added that Aamir Khan, with whom he had collaborated for Rang De Basanti, refused the film saying, "Yaar Mehra, this one is not for me".

The filmmaker added that he held auditions for the film and found Ranveer Singh a perfect choice. "He was thrilled with the part and so was I with his audition. But then even he passed it for reasons I will never know. I have always respected the decisions of other artists – we all have our own headspaces", Mehra wrote. He said that Farhan came on board after a fifteen-minute narration.

Apart from the Dil Chahta Hai director, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also starred Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles with Sonam Kapoor in an extended cameo appearance. With a gross collection of over Rs 200 crore, the sports biopic was among the highest-grossing films ten years back.

