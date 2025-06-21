Farhan Akhtar signed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag after Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh had rejected the film. The 2013 sports biographical drama earned over Rs 100 crore in India and also won two National Film Awards.

From Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham based on Indian revolutionary Udham Singh and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah based on Indian war hero Vikram Batra to Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja based on the Ashoka Chakra recipient Neerja Bhanot and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Bollywood has always turned inspiring stories into motivational tales onscreen. Another addition to this list is the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag based on Indian sporting legend Milkha Singh.

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra signed Farhan Akhtar for the 2013 biographical sports drama, he had approached Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and all of them refused to be a part of the biopic. In his autobiography The Stranger In The Mirror, Mehra wrote, "I narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, whom I have always seen as a very intense actor. Hrithik sent me a beautiful message, 'You’ve completely screwed my life upside down.' However, he passed it as he was already committed to his franchise Krrish."

The director even added that Aamir Khan, with whom he had made the National Award-winning socio political drama Rang De Basanti, refused Bhaag Milkha Bhaag saying, "Yaar Mehra, this one is not for me." After his first two choices refused the film, Rakeysh held auditions and found Ranveer Singh to be the perfect candidate to portay Mikha Singh. "He (Ranveer) was thrilled with the part and so was I with his audition. But then even he passed it for reasons I will never know. I have always respected the decisions of other artists – we all have our own headspaces", the director added.

Mehra concluded that Farhan Akhtar agreed to do the film after a fifteen-minute narration. Apart from the director-producer-actor, the sports biographical drama also featured a talented ensemble consisting of Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, with Sonam Kapoor in an extended cameo appearance.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag budget and box office

Made in just Rs 30 crore, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turned out to be a superhit as it earned Rs 108 crore net in India and grossed Rs 168 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The film won two National Film Awards - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography to Ganesh Acharya for the track Maston Ka Jhund.

READ | When Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on why Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was called off: 'If I may be brutally honest...'