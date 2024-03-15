Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna 2, has this to say about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan: 'We had this...'

Aamir Khan reacts to plans of sharing screening with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Recently, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir set the internet on fire with their performance together at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. Now, Aamir has reacted to working with both of them together in a film and also shared an update about Andaz Apna Apna 2.

On the occasion of his birthday, Aamir Khan held an Instagram live session on the official page of Aamir Khan Productions. He left fans excited with the confirmation of Andaz Apna Apna sequel. The actor said, "Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna 2." He further added that the film is in the beginning stages and also too early to get excited about. He also said, “I’m glad he started thinking about it because I think it will be a great film for all of us to do and for audiences to watch."

Not only this, when a fan asked if the audience could see Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan together on the silver screen after Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash, the actor replied, "Even I think we should a film together. When we were together, Shah Rukh, Salman and I were also contemplating that we must do a film together in our careers. We must try that we do a film together for us and for our audiences. So, we had this thought, now let’s see what happens. I hope if a good script is offered, we will definitely do it. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan took a break after his last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform well at the box office. However, the actor is back in form and is preparing for his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Not only this, he also recently produced Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, and is also reuniting with Rajkumar Santoshi for Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947.

