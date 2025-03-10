Aamir Khan recently mentioned that he does not regret his decision of not being a part of this blockbuster, which starred Salman Khan.

Did you know that Aamir Khan was once approached for roles in Darr and Bajrangi Bhaijaan? However, he turned down both offers, which ended up benefiting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Aamir Khan has stated that he does not regret his decision of not being a part of either Darr or Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor reflected on the past opportunities he turned down during the trailer launch of Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar in Mumbai on Sunday. The festival is set to begin on March 14.

At the event, when asked about the films he regrets turning down, Aamir Khan responded, "Darr jo mein kar raha tha, phir meine nahi kiya... That was for other reasons, not for creative reasons. And even now I feel woh sahi hi hua because jo sur Yash ji pakad rahe the, woh Shah Rukh was suiting better. In retrospect, agar woh main karta toh kuch aur hi ho jata because I was looking at it differently. I don’t really regret that because woh film achi bani aur kamyab bhi hui...... Main uss sur mein nahi kelne wala tha. (Darr was one film. I was working on it, but didn't end up doing it... That was for other reasons, not creative ones. And even now, I feel that what happened was for the best because I think the tone that Yash ji was aiming for, Shah Rukh would have suited it better. In retrospect, if I had done it, things would have turned out differently because I was looking at it from a different perspective. I don't really regret it because I think the film turned out well and was successful... I wasn't meant to be a part of that tone. Shah Rukh was suiting better)”.

The actor then thought about other films he had turned down when an audience member brought up Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He said, "Oh yes, I heard the script and told the writer that it would suit Salman Khan better. That was my reaction... I liked the script of the film, but asked them to take it to Salman Khan... But the writer didn't go to Salman, he went to Kabir Khan... And then Kabir went to Salman. But that was my reaction. Even for Munna Bhai, Raju wanted me to play a part... The day he came to me with the script, he said that things have changed and the film is more of a sequel to the first part”.

Yash Chopra’s 1993 romantic thriller Darr became a turning point for Shah Rukh Khan, who had only debuted in Bollywood a year earlier with Deewana. While his character in Deewana was that of a romantic hero, in Darr, Shah Rukh took on the role of a dark, obsessive lover. His character was consumed by his infatuation with Juhi Chawla’s Kiran, leading to numerous confrontations with her husband, played by Sunny Deol. Following the film's release, Shah Rukh received widespread acclaim for his intense portrayal of the villain.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2015 and became a huge success. Along with Salman Khan, the film also featured Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra. The story followed a kind-hearted man from Delhi who embarks on the difficult journey of returning a lost Pakistani girl to her family.

As per reports, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned ₹320.34 crore at the domestic box office and a staggering ₹922 crore worldwide.